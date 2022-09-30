Home Nation

Congress, AAP spar in Punjab House over leaked audio tape

The session got off to a stormy start with the leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa charging Sarari’s role in the alleged audio clip.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Ruckus prevailed in the Punjab Assembly on the second day of the special session following the Congress's demand for the dismissal and arrest of cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari over an alleged extortion audio clip. Ruling Aam Aadmi Party MLAs raised slogans against the Congress, calling it the BJP’s B-team.

The session got off to a stormy start with the leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa charging Sarari’s role in the alleged audio clip. He said serving a show-cause notice by the party to the minister was not enough. He demanded the CM’s statement on the issue. Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira asked Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to assure the House that CM Bhagwant Mann would issue a statement, but the Speaker expressed his inability to do so.

Congress MLAs came wearing aprons with photos of Sarari and demanded action against the Minister. In the purported audio clip, the minister is heard devising an “extortion plan” with his aide.
AAP MLAs also raised slogans against the Congress. Both sides continued to raise slogans until the Speaker adjourned the House. When the proceedings resumed, the ruckus continued despite the Speaker’s requests.

Bajwa reminded the government that CM Mann had sacked its Minister Vijay Singla soon after assuming power on corruption charges on the basis of an audio clip. The CM was not present in the Assembly. Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said the Congress did not want the House to function. Two BJP MLAs – Ashwani Sharma and Jangi Lal Mahajan – were also absent from the House. When the House reassembled, the Speaker expressed his displeasure over the conduct of Congress legislators.

