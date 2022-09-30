Home Nation

Congress presidential polls: Kharge has the upper hand as G-23 leaders, Gehlot becomes his proposers 

Almost all the G-23 leaders were present at the time of Kharge's filing of nomination signaling an end to the stalemate since 2020 when the group demanded elections in the party.

Published: 30th September 2022 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 07:19 PM

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The G-23 leaders are the main proposers for Mallikarjun Kharge along with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the Congress presidential poll.

In the set of nominations, the names of proposers include, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Mukul Wasnik and Manish Tewari, who were in the G-23. Others who signed the nomination papers include Ashok Gehlot, who opted out of the race on Thursday after meeting Sonia Gandhi.

Almost all the G-23 leaders were present at the Congress headquarters at the time of Kharge's filing of nomination signaling an end to the stalemate since 2020 when the group wrote a letter demanding elections in the party. The group, however, has not come in support of Shashi Tharoor who was part of it.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor on Friday filed their nominations for the October 17 party president polls, while Digvijaya Singh opted out of the race.

Friday was the last date for filing nominations.

Speaking to the media, Digvijaya Singh said, "Kharge is our senior and I have told him that I will be your proposer and my commitment is towards the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi family."

Shashi Tharoor after filing his nomination said that he will not pull out of the race and he has his own vision for the party which he will share with all delegates.

