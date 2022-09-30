Home Nation

Congress presidential polls: Now it's Kharge vs Tharoor as Digvijaya Singh opts out

Claiming that he will propose colleague Mallikarjun Kharge's nomination for the post, he said, "I have worked for Congress all my life till now, will continue doing so."

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh announced he will not be contesting the party president's poll, on Friday.

Claiming that he will propose colleague Mallikarjun Kharge's nomination for the post, he said, "I have worked for Congress all my life till now, will continue doing so. I don't compromise on three things - standing for the Dalit, tribals and poor, fighting against those who disturb communal harmony and my commitment to Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi family."

Earlier, Digvijaya Singh met his colleagues Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal. The details of the meetings were not known immediately. 

Singh collected nomination papers for the party president election on Thursday, even as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot opted out of the race.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor will also file his nomination papers on Friday. Tharoor visited Rajghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of filing his nomination papers.

"Paid tribute to the man who built India's bridge to the 21st century this morning," Tharoor said in a tweet.

Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge will file his nomination for the party's top post at the noon.

The 80-year-old leader is emerging as a dark horse. Party chief  Sonia Gandhi is said to have been keen on Kharge entering the polls. 

Kharge's name was doing rounds in 2019 after Rahul Gandhi quit owning moral responsibility after the Congress party's performance in the Lok Sabha elections. "Kharge is likely to file his nomination with one section of the Gandhi loyalists approaching him to contest the polls. However, the final decision will be taken shortly," said the sources.

In a tweet on the last day of filing of papers for the party chief's poll, Tewari cited the ongoing confusion to seek agreement. "Leadership, Ideological clarity, narrative and transparent access to resources are pillars of 'A' political party. Given recent unfortunate events it's time to close ranks & strengthen @INCIndia recalling wise words of @CitiznMukherjee & work for a Consensus & effective Presidency," Tewari said.

A tent has been set up on the lawns of the AICC headquarters here and party leaders can file their nomination papers between 11 am and 3 pm. Polling will take place on October 17 and the result will be announced on October 19.

(With inputs from agencies)

