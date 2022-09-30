Home Nation

Demanding recognition of Sarna religion, tribals threaten stir in 5 states from Nov 30

"If the Centre fails to meet our demand by November 20, there will be 'chakka jam' in five states on November 30," said ASA president Salkhan Murmu, a former BJP MP from Odisha.

Published: 30th September 2022 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

A member of Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan holds a poster of President Droupadi Murmu during a rally demanding recognition of the 'Sarna Dharam Code', in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

A member of Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan holds a poster of President Droupadi Murmu during a rally demanding recognition of the 'Sarna Dharam Code', in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Thousands of tribals from Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam and different parts of West Bengal congregated in Kolkata on Friday, demanding recognition of the Sarna religion by the Centre.

The tribals, who demonstrated under the banner of Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan (ASA), threatened to intensify their stir from November 30 if the Centre does not hold talks with them or fails to give reasons for denying the recognition.

"Tribals who worship the nature are neither Hindus, nor Muslims nor Christians. Their population is more than Jains and Buddhists, but their choice of religion is not recognised," ASA president Salkhan Murmu, a former BJP MP from Odisha, told PTI.

"If the Centre fails to meet our demand by November 20, there will be 'chakka jam' in five states on November 30," he said.

The protest will affect 50 districts and 250 blocks in these five states, he claimed. Murmu said they would not go for the protest if the rights of the tribals under Article 25 of Constitution are ensured.

Leaders of several tribal organisations from the Jungle Mahal region of West Bengal also took part in the demonstration at Rani Rashmoni Avenue in the heart of Kolkata. Their rally affected the traffic in the city, which is already in the festive mood ahead of Durga Puja.

The demonstrators entered the city from Howrah, across the Hooghly river, creating congestion in large parts of central Kolkata amid the rush on the last working day before the Durga Puja holidays, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tribals Odisha Jharkhand Assam West Bengal Sarna religion recognition chakka jam rights of the tribals
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp