Former Jharkhand minister K N Tripathi files nomination for Congress presidential poll

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Jharkhand minister K N Tripathi on Friday submitted his nomination papers for the Congress president election.

Tripathi handed over the nomination papers to Madhusudan Mistry, chairman of the Congress' Central Election Authority, at the AICC headquarters here.

Besides Tripathi, former Union minister Shashi Tharoor has filed his nomination papers for the election of the Congress president.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is also scheduled to file his nomination.

Tripathi served as the national president of the Congress-affiliated Indian National Trade Union Congress (Tripathi faction).

