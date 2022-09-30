Home Nation

Former Jharkhand minister K N Tripathi files nomination for Congress presidential poll

Tripathi served as the national president of the Congress-affiliated Indian National Trade Union Congress (Tripathi faction).

Published: 30th September 2022 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

K N Tripathi

Former Jharkhand minister K N Tripathi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Jharkhand minister K N Tripathi on Friday submitted his nomination papers for the Congress president election.

Tripathi handed over the nomination papers to Madhusudan Mistry, chairman of the Congress' Central Election Authority, at the AICC headquarters here.

Besides Tripathi, former Union minister Shashi Tharoor has filed his nomination papers for the election of the Congress president.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is also scheduled to file his nomination.

Tripathi served as the national president of the Congress-affiliated Indian National Trade Union Congress (Tripathi faction).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress president Congress chief polls K N Tripathi
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp