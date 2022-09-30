Home Nation

Four labourers killed in wall collapse in Madhya Pradesh

The incident took place in Kukshi town in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district when the labourers were working on an adjoining plot of land, said an official.

By PTI

DHAR: Four labourers were killed as the wall of an old house collapsed in Kukshi town in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Kachahri Chowk area when the labourers were working on an adjoining plot of land, said an official.

"Three labourers died on the spot. One person died at a hospital in Barwani. The deceased were identified as Govind (32), Roop Singh (35), Rakesh (30) and Ter Singh (40)," the sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Dilip Singh Bilwal said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief at the incident.

