Home Nation

Gas leak: BJP demands immediate arrest of meat processing plant owner

The general secretary of the BJP's city unit, Sanju Bajaj, said his party demanded that the plant be sealed and a high-powered inquiry be ordered into its functioning.

Published: 30th September 2022 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 10:47 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

ALIGARH: A delegation of BJP leaders on Friday met District Magistrate Inder Veer Singh, demanding the immediate arrest of the owner of a meat processing plant, where over 50 workers fell ill following the leakage of ammonia gas.

The incident had taken place on Thursday morning at the meat plant run by Haji Zaheer Qureshi.

The general secretary of the BJP's city unit, Sanju Bajaj, said his party demanded that the plant be sealed and a high-powered inquiry be ordered into its functioning.

They told mediapersons that if Qureshi is not arrested within 24 hours, their party will intensify its stir. Earlier, police had booked seven members of the factory staff, including the owner, for negligence.

Barring the owner, who is absconding, the other six officials were arrested.

Fifty-nine workers were taken ill after the incident at the meat processing plant on the outskirts of Aligarh city.

All workers are out of danger and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident, District Magistrate Inder Veer Singh had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP leaders arrest meat processing plant workers fell ill ammonia gas leakage
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp