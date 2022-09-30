Girl gang-raped, sold for Rs 50k in Bihar, 3 held

By IANS

PATNA: Three people, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the gang-rape and selling of a minor girl in the Madhubani district of Bihar.

According to police, the girl was sexually assaulted by several people, including police personnel, before being sold off for Rs 50,000 to a woman pimp.

The incident came to light on Thursday night when a team in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh rescued the girl from the captivity of a woman and busted the case.

Those arrested have been identified as Soni Devi, Arjun Yadav, a night guard of Ashok Market located in Jainagar, and an electrician Sajan Kumar.

One Acharya -- a police driver -- and a Chokidar named Ramjiwan Paswan of Jainagar police station are absconding.

The victim strayed from her home town Mau a month ago and reached Jainagar town of Madhubani district. While roaming in Ashok market, she sought the help of Arjun Yadav who took her to a secluded place. He also called his other three friends over and they took turns raping her and held her captive in a room.

They violated her repeatedly and also invited others for it. As the victim was missing from the house, a missing complaint was registered at a police station in Mau. On the basis of information, a team of Mau police reached the Jainagar town of Madhubani and raided the house of Soni Devi where the survivor was found. The police team immediately rescued her and arrested the woman.

Confirming the incident, Sanjay Kumar, SHO of Jainagar police station said that the district police arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway to arrest other accused.

Jainagar SDPO said, "Mau police raided the house of a woman pimp. Three persons have been arrested so far and an investigation is currently underway. We have a few names of accused that came during the investigation. Raids are currently underway. They will be put behind the bars soon.

