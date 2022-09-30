Home Nation

Gujarat: Gas leaks from ONGC well in Mehsana; people complain of irritation in eyes, throat

At least 40 people in three villages nearby have complained of burning sensation in eyes and throat, and the ONGC has been asked to set up gas analysers to check it.

Published: 30th September 2022 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

ONGC

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MEHSANA: Gas leaked from a well of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) near a village in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Friday, an official said.

While the gas is not inflammable or poisonous, people in nearby areas have complained of burning sensation in their eyes and throat, he said.

The leak began around 2 am at the well located near Kasalpura village and efforts are on by the staff to control it, Mehsana District Development Officer Om Prakash said.

With a population of around 850, Kasalpura is located around 1.5 km from the site, he said.

"Compressed air that is pumped into the well has been escaping, and the gas is not poisonous or inflammable. People have complained of mild burning sensation in eyes and throat. Wind direction is towards Kasalpura," Om Prakash told PTI.

At least 40 people in three villages nearby have complained of burning sensation in eyes and throat, and the ONGC has been asked to set up gas analysers to check the nature of gas leaking from the well, he said.

The district administration has set up out-patient departments in Kasalpura and two other nearby villages with doctors and ambulances and deployed firefighters there for any eventuality, he said.

"We have kept the evacuation plan ready. In case anything serious happens, ambulances and buses are ready to shift people," the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ONGC gas leak Mehsana Gujarat
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp