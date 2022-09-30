Home Nation

Haryana to develop world’s largest safari park in Gurugram and Nuh

Currently, the largest curated safari park outside Africa is in Sharjah, which was opened in February this year in 2,000 acres.

Published: 30th September 2022 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Environment and Forests Bhupender Yadav with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a visit to a jungle safari in UAE | pti

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Haryana has decided to hire two international firms to develop the world’s largest jungle safari park spread across 10,000 acres in the Aravalli range of Gurugram and Nuh districts near Delhi. “The proposed project will be jointly developed by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and the Haryana government. The Centre will also provide funds to the state for the project,” said Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Currently, the largest curated safari park outside Africa is in Sharjah, which was opened in February this year in 2,000 acres. The proposed Aravalli park will be five times that size and it will include a large herpetarium (A zoological exhibition space for reptiles and amphibians), aviary/bird park, four zones for big cats, a large area for herbivores, an area for exotic birds, an underwater world, nature trails, tourism zones, botanical gardens and biomes. A foundation will be set up to manage the project, sources said. The government has shortlisted two companies for the area development.

Union Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, Khattar and a delegation recently visited the Sharjah Jungle Safari. Khattar said the NCR region of Haryana has immense potential to be developed into a jungle safari that can give a boost to the tourism sector but also provide job opportunities to the local people.

He said that an international Expression of Interest (EOI) was floated for the project and the two companies with experience in designing and operating safari facilities have been shortlisted. These companies will now vie in a global competition for designing, overseeing and operating the park.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana jungle safari park Gurugram
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp