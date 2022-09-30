Jaipur Diary: In Gehlot-Pilot battle, Joshi may be winner

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

In Gehlot-Pilot battle, Joshi may be winner

After the political turmoil in the Rajasthan Congress last Sunday, Assembly Speaker C P Joshi was seen enjoying a polo match along with some MLAs on Monday. Experts believe that in the 2008 assembly elections, if Joshi had not lost the poll from Nathdwara seat by one vote, he would have been the chief minister instead of Ashok Gehlot. In the tussle between the CM and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Joshi’s name is again in the headlines. Due to the opposition of MLAs to Pilot, Joshi’s luck can shine and he may get the CM post which he has been chasing for 14 years.

Cong crisis helps BJP conceal its own battles

Given the Congress crisis, party leaders from Jaipur to Delhi are suffering sleepless nights. But the BJP is enjoying the spectacle of Congressmen burning their own house. There is a lot of discussion about Pilot’s secret love for BJP in the tussle over the CM post between Gehlot and Pilot. Key BJP leaders like state party President Satish Poonia and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathod have praised Pilot and made comments which suggest that the doors of the party are open for Pilot. The Congress rift has taken the focus away from the battle within Rajasthan BJP where a dozen leaders are in line to be CM.

CM tussle may take toll on leaders’ image

Political corridors are buzzing that in the ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan, not only will the Congress suffer a big jolt in the elections next year but both the main characters, CM Gehlot and Sachin Pilot will suffer heavy losses. Gehlot’s image of being the most loyal general of the Gandhis, built through his 50 years of hard work, has already suffered a big setback. Two years ago, in trying to topple his own party’s government while being state party president, Pilot’s image had been tarnished which is still not recovering. But now, by making over 70 of his MLAs threaten to resign against Pilot, Gehlot supporters has done a lot of damage to his image beside calling him ‘traitor’.

