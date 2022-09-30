Home Nation

J&K on high alert after two bus blasts before Amit Shah visit

The first blast took place in a parked bus near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk, Udhampur at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday.

Published: 30th September 2022 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Officials inspect a bus that was damaged in the blast at Udhampur on Thursday | PTI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two high-intensity blasts in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district within a span of eight hours have sent security agencies into a tizzy as the explosions come barely a week before Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to the Union territory. 

The first blast took place in a parked bus near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk, Udhampur at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday. Two persons who were sleeping in another bus parked nearby sustained minor injuries. The explosion was caught on CCTV.

The second blast took place in an empty parked bus at Old Bus Stand Udhampur, about 2 km from the spot of the first blast, at around 6 am. No casualties or injuries were caused in the second explosion.
Bomb disposal squads and experts of police, CRPF, the Army and intelligence officials visited both the spots to collect samples and ascertain the nature of the blast and explosives used. An NIA team also visited. It is expected that the central agency will take over the probe.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the two blasts were similar in nature, said Mukesh Singh, additional director general of police, Jammu zone. “Maybe, a single module was involved in both the explosions,” he said, adding high intensity explosives appear to have been used. Asked whether sticky bombs were used, the ADGP said it can’t be ruled out. “It seems the timer devices were used.”

