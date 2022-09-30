Home Nation

Kanpur Hostel staffer held for filming obscene videos of girls

A resident of the hostel filed a complaint with the police, accusing the sweeper of making her obscene videos.

Published: 30th September 2022 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

KANPUR: Kanpur Police have taken into custody a sweeper of a girl's hostel for allegedly making obscene videos of some of the girls staying there, a senior official said Friday.

The police action came after a NEET aspirant, staying at the Sai Niwas Girls Hostel, filed a complaint with the police, accusing the sweeper of making her obscene videos. Some other girls too accused him of their videos as well.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kalyanpur, DK Shukla said the accused's mobile phone has been seized and sent for forensic analysis.

"A worker of Kanpur's Sai Niwas Girls Hostel was taken into custody after a NEET aspirant filed a complaint accusing him of making their videos. Ten-twelve other girls came along with her. The accused worked there for about eight years," Shukla told reporters.

He said the accused had been working at the hostel for about 8 years.

"A case has also been registered and action shall be taken," he added.

Further investigation is underway.

Recently, protests erupted on the Chandigarh university campus over claims that some videos of women students were recorded and leaked. 

