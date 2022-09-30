Home Nation

Maharashtra: Police claim 'woman Naxalite' killed in encounter in Gadchiroli; yet to be identified 

Published: 30th September 2022 06:46 PM

By PTI

NAGPUR: A suspected 'woman Naxalite' was killed in an encounter with police in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, a senior official said on Friday.

The encounter took place in Kapewancha forest late Wednesday evening, said district Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal in a release here.

The slain woman was yet to be identified. 

Police claimed they had received intelligence that 30 to 40 Naxalites belonging to Aheri and Permili Dalams (squads) had gathered in Kapewancha forest to carry out attacks against the security forces. As the commandos of the Special Operation Squad (C-60) of Gadchiroli Police started a search operation around 6 pm on Wednesday, around 40 Naxalites opened indiscriminate fire on them, the senior official claimed.

The commandos appealed to them to stop firing and surrender, but as the firing intensified, the commandos opened retaliatory fire, the SP said.

The Naxalites soon fled from the spot taking advantage of the forest cover.

The commandos later found the body of a woman Naxalite in dark green uniform besides an 8 MM rifle and ammunition from the spot, he said.

The woman's identity was being ascertained, he said.

Further combing operation is underway in the area, the official added.

