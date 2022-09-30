Home Nation

Muralidhar may be new Chief Justice of Madras HC

Justice Muralidhar was part of the Delhi HC bench that first decriminalised homosexuality in the 2009 Naz Foundation case. 

Published: 30th September 2022 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the transfer of Odisha High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. Since the retirement of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari on September 12, Justice T Raja has been acting Chief Justice of the Madras HC.

Justice S Muralidhar

If the collegium recommendation is accepted by the Union government, it will be a homecoming of sorts for Justice Muralidhar who began his legal career in Chennai in 1984. Justice Muralidhar was appointed additional judge of the Delhi HC in 2006 after a career that included significant pro bono work in the cases of Bhopal Gas Tragedy victims and persons displaced by the dams on the Narmada. He was made a permanent judge in 2007 and was later transferred to the Punjab and Haryana HC on March 6, 2020, before being appointed as Chief Justice of Odisha HC on December 31, 2020.

Justice Muralidhar was part of the Delhi HC bench that first decriminalised homosexuality in the 2009 Naz Foundation case. Some of his other notable rulings include granting of bail to imprisoned intellectuals and activists, including Gautam Navlakha, for alleged Maoist links, the Hashimpura verdict convicting members of the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary in the 1986 killings and the conviction of Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Madras HC
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp