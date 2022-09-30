Home Nation

Murder convict caught with sex worker in Bihar hospital, 4 persons detained

The detained prisoner serving his sentence at the Mandal Kara jail was sent to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) after he complained of chest pain.

Published: 30th September 2022 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Prisoner in hospital

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By ANI

VAISHALI (Bihar): A convicted prisoner who was undergoing treatment at a hospital was caught with a sex worker at the facility in Hajipur in Bihar's Vaishali district, police said.

"A convicted prisoner who was admitted to the Sadar hospital went missing from the hospital ward and was found with a woman in another room. Five people including the prisoner, the woman and hospital staff and security guards were arrested," Civil Surgeon Dr Amarendra Narayan Sai said.

The matter has left the administration in shock and they are investigating how this was made possible inside the hospital.

Police on Thursday raided the prisoners ward of the Sadar Hospital and found that one inmate was missing. After a search, the inmate, who is a murder convict was caught with a call girl in another room at the hospital.

The inmate along with four guards and one hospital staffer were detained by the police.

Civil Surgeon of the Sadar Hospital Dr Amrendra Narayan Sahi told ANI that an NGO worker had provided the convict with the keys to the room.

"There were four guards for security. It has to be investigated for how long such things have been going on. The prisoner was a heart patient and was referred to AIIMS in Delhi but wasn't taken there," the civil surgeon further said.

The detained prisoner serving his sentence at the Mandal Kara jail was sent to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) after he complained of chest pain.

Police is conducting further investigations. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar convicted prisoner sex worker murder convict
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp