Murder convict caught with sex worker in Bihar hospital, 4 persons detained

By ANI

VAISHALI (Bihar): A convicted prisoner who was undergoing treatment at a hospital was caught with a sex worker at the facility in Hajipur in Bihar's Vaishali district, police said.

"A convicted prisoner who was admitted to the Sadar hospital went missing from the hospital ward and was found with a woman in another room. Five people including the prisoner, the woman and hospital staff and security guards were arrested," Civil Surgeon Dr Amarendra Narayan Sai said.

The matter has left the administration in shock and they are investigating how this was made possible inside the hospital.

Police on Thursday raided the prisoners ward of the Sadar Hospital and found that one inmate was missing. After a search, the inmate, who is a murder convict was caught with a call girl in another room at the hospital.

The inmate along with four guards and one hospital staffer were detained by the police.

Civil Surgeon of the Sadar Hospital Dr Amrendra Narayan Sahi told ANI that an NGO worker had provided the convict with the keys to the room.

"There were four guards for security. It has to be investigated for how long such things have been going on. The prisoner was a heart patient and was referred to AIIMS in Delhi but wasn't taken there," the civil surgeon further said.

The detained prisoner serving his sentence at the Mandal Kara jail was sent to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) after he complained of chest pain.

Police is conducting further investigations.

