Home Nation

No action against Patanjali on misleading ads, says RTI 

Livigrit and Livamrit were advertised as a cure for fatty liver, liver cirrhosis and digestive system.

Published: 30th September 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Patanjali Baba Ramdev

Patanjali owner Baba Ramdev (File photo)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Repeated reminders sent by the Ministry of Ayush to Uttarakhand Drug Licensing authority to take action against Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved for misleading advertisements of its drugs, claiming to cure diseases, have been ignored. In reply to a Right to Information (RTI) query, the Ayush ministry has claimed that it is still awaiting a report from the Uttarakhand Ayurveda and Unani services licensing authority on Patanjali and requested them to expedite the matter and submit the action taken report instantly. 

The ministry had earlier found that advertisements by Patanjali to promote “Lipidom”, “Livogrit”, and “Livamrit” brands of medicines were misleading and violated the Drugs and Magic Remedies (objectionable advertisement) act 1954 and Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940. Lipidom, made by Divya Pharmacy, had advertised in February this year that it reduces cholesterol within a week, preventing heart problems, stroke and blood pressure.

Livigrit and Livamrit were advertised as a cure for fatty liver, liver cirrhosis and digestive system. The Ayush Ministry has also shared a trail of communication registering its objection to the false claims made by the drug manufacturer. 

The ministry said that no correspondence has been received from the state licensing authority and requested the director, ayurvedic and unani services to expedite the matter. Kannur-based ophthalmologist K V Babu had complained about the misleading advertisements and had also sought RTI responses on the authorities’ actions. 

Speaking with this newspaper, Babu, who had brought up the matter, and had filed RTI in this regard, said “even after five months, Uttarakhand SLA didn’t even bother to reply to the Government of India.”
“Misleading advertising on drugs included in the scheduled drugs may inadvertently lead people to stop time tested treatment with clearly proven scientific data and resort to drugs which don’t have any proven efficacy. Being an Ophthalmologist, I had seen some of the patients stopping treatment for glaucoma, which led to blindness. That’s a public health disaster,” he added.

Babu said that the law enforcing agencies are lax in enforcing the laws meant to prevent misleading advertising. “Hope this intervention will be an eye opener for the various state and central governments,” 
he added.

The Ayush ministry had told the Parliament in July this year that misleading claims about herbal medicine in advertisements in electronic and print media have gone up, with over 10,000 objectionable promotions being reported from March 2021 to June 2022. The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) received 4,885 complaints from March 2019 to February 2020 against misleading advertisements, including herbal medicines/products, in various media.

From March 2020 to February 2021, 6,804 complaints about misleading advertisements were received, which went up to 10,035 complaints from March 2021 to June 2022, Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. The Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and the rules encompass the prohibition of misleading advertisements and exaggerated claims of drugs and medicinal substances, including AYUSH medicines, which appear in the print and electronic media, and the government has taken note thereof.

‘Promotion of medicine brands violated rules’
The ministry had earlier found that advertisements by Patanjali to promote “Lipidom”, “Livogrit”, and “Livamrit” brands of medicines were misleading and violated the Drugs and Magic Remedies (objectionable advertisement) Act 1954 and Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Ayush Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Drug Licensing Lipidom Livogrit Baba Ramdev Patanjali
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp