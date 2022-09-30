Home Nation

Noida authority demolishes multiple encroachments in Grand Omaxe society

Multiple excavators and around half a dozen dumper trucks were used to carry out the demolition, Noida authority officials said.

Police personnel guard as a Noida Authority buldozer arrives for the demolition of illegal construction at the Grand Omaxe society, in Noida, on August 8, 2022.

By PTI

NOIDA: The Noida Authority on Friday bulldozed encroachments into common spaces by several apartment owners in Grand Omaxe housing society, where a spat between politician Shrikant Tyagi and another resident over the same issue had triggered a major row last month.

Tyagi was arrested after he was caught on tape abusing and shoving a woman who protested when palm trees were being planted in the open space in front of Tyagi's ground-floor apartment.

The razing of encroachments, mostly temporary constructions outside ground-floor apartments, comes in the wake of a 48-hour notice by the authority.

Multiple excavators and around half a dozen dumper trucks were used to carry out the demolition, Noida authority officials said.

The exercise was carried out amid heavy police presence.

Many society residents, who had done encroachments, initially tried to stop the bulldozers and trucks from entering the society with some of them even sitting down in protest, urging them to spare their flats.

ACP (Central Noida 1) Abdul Qadir said, "After the initial resistance there was no law and order situation in the process. Adequate security personnel have been deployed." 

