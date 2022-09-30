Proposal deferred, no mandatory 6 airbags in passenger cars till 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Implementation of the proposal to make six airbags mandatory in passenger cars has been deferred by one year to October 1, 2023. The Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari made the announcement on Thursday.

The government had earlier planned to make six airbags mandatory in eight-seater vehicles for enhanced safety of occupants from October 1, 2022. “Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w. e.f (with effect from) 01st October 2023,” Gadkari tweeted.

The minister further asserted that the safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority. Earlier to ensure the safety of occupants of the motor vehicle against lateral impact, it had been decided to enhance safety features by amending the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989.

A draft notification had been issued in January 2022, which mandated that vehicles of category M1 (motor vehicle used for the carriage of passengers, comprising not more than eight seats in addition to the driver’s seat), manufactured after October 1 2022, shall be fitted with two side or side torso airbags, one each for the persons occupying front row outboard seating positions, and two side curtain or tube air bags, one each for the persons occupying outboard seating positions.

