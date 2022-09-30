Rats nibble feet, toes of 17 medicos

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Forget the incidents of hospital patients nibbled by rats, the mucoid rodents had in Raipur shockingly leapt at 17 medical students, and pecked at their feet and toes in the girls’ hostel of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Chhattisgarh capital.

Students were asleep in the old girl's hostel when rats created alarm as some students saw blood trickling out of their toes. Many showed abrasions on their feet. The students stated that they had earlier lodged complaints with the college management but to no avail.

“For the past 3-4 months, the rat sightings in the hostel during the night have become quite common,” students claimed.

The hospital spokesperson Shubra Singh confirmed the incident to this newspaper and said that all students have been administered vaccines against any possible infectious complications of rat bites.

