Home Nation

Samples given to doctors are not freebies: Pharma companies in Karnataka HC

The free sample of medicines given to the medical practitioners is only to prove the efficacy and to establish the trust of the doctors on the quality of the drugs, the petition claimed.

Published: 30th September 2022 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

antibiotics, medicines, pills

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Claiming that samples of medicines provided to doctors do not constitute 'freebies,' individual pharmaceutical companies and the Karnataka Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Association have approached the High Court of Karnataka.

They have challenged the June 16, 2022 circular issued by the Ministry of Finance by which it was directed that pharma companies have to deduct TDS (tax deduction at source) at ten per cent of the value of the free samples provided by them to medical practitioners.

"The free sample of medicines given to the medical practitioners is only to prove the efficacy and to establish the trust of the doctors on the quality of the drugs. This again cannot be reckoned as freebies given to the doctors or for promotion of its products," the petition that was heard by a division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe claimed.

The High Court ordered issuing of notices to the respondents and adjourned the hearing of the case on Thursday.

The petition claimed that the circular was illegal and including free samples under Section 194R of the Income Tax (IT) Act, along with freebies like gold, cash and laptops, was irrational.

Section 194R was included in the Act earlier this year and came into effect from July one.

Recently, a controversy arose after income-tax raids on a city-based pharma company.

The practice of giving free samples to medical practitioners was drawn into focus.

Pharma companies organise seminars and conferences for medical practitioners.

The existing ethical code bars gifts to doctors or their families and it includes recreational activities and free tickets to events.

The Supreme Court is also hearing a plea about the need for a Uniform Code of Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP).

The petition in the HC claims that seminars and conferences organised by the pharma companies for doctors is to update them "of the latest developments, which is beneficial to the doctors in treating the patients as well as the pharmaceutical companies."

Therefore, "the value of free samples of medicines given to physicians by pharmaceutical companies, cannot be treated as freebies," according to the petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
medicines pharma freebies Karnataka HC
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp