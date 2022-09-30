SC collegiums headed by CJI Lalit recommend transfer of CJs of Orissa, J&K HCs

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit has recommended the names of three High Court judges, Justice Jaswant Singh, Justice P B Varale, and Ali Mohammad Magrey, for elevation as Chief Justices of Orissa, Karnataka, and Jammu and Kashmir high courts respectively.

The apex court collegium, which also comprised justices D Y Chandrachud and Sanjay Kishan Kaul, has also recommended to the Centre the transfer of Chief Justice (CJ) of Orissa High Court, Justice S Muralidhar, and Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Justice Pankaj Mithal as CJs of Madras and Rajasthan high courts respectively.

Besides these, the collegium, in its separate statement uploaded on the apex court website on September 30, with regard to the transfer of three high court judges.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on September 28, 2022, has recommended elevation of Judges as Chief Justices of the High Courts, as mentioned," it said.

Justice Jaswant Singh, who was originally from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, has been recommended to become the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court.

While Justice P B Varale, whose parent high court is the Bombay HC, would become the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey would head the Jammu and Kashmir HC if the Centre accepts the recommendation of the Collegium.

In another statement, the collegium said that it has recommended the transfer of Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, Justice S Muralidhar, whose parent HC was Delhi HC, and Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Pankaj Mithal, who originally hailed from the Allahabad High Court, as the CJ of the Rajasthan High Court.

The third statement said that the collegium has recommended the transfer of three Judges of High Courts.

While Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, whose parent cadre is Orissa High Court, has been transferred to the Jharkhand High Court from the Uttarakhand HC, Justice K Vinod Chandran is recommended to join the Bombay High Court from the Kerala High Court.

The collegiums recommended the transfer of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh from Jharkhand to Tripura High Court.

All the decisions were taken in the meeting held on September 28.

Earlier, the apex court collegium recently recommended the elevation of Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Justice Dipankar Datta, as a judge of the apex court.

On September 12, the CJI Lalit-led collegium approved the appointment of 20 judges to the high courts of Punjab and Haryana, Bombay, and Karnataka.

