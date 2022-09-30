Home Nation

Two encounters break out in Shopian, Baramulla in J&K

The encounters began after the security forces launched cordon and search operations in the Chitragam area in south Kashmir's Shopian and in the Yedipora area in north Kashmir's Baramulla.

Published: 30th September 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmir lockdown

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two encounters broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Further details are awaited, he said.

