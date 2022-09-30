Two encounters break out in Shopian, Baramulla in J&K

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two encounters broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Friday, police said.

J&K | An encounter underway between terrorist(s) & security forces at the Chitragam area of Shopian: Police



— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

The encounters began after the security forces launched cordon and search operations in the Chitragam area in south Kashmir's Shopian and in the Yedipora area in north Kashmir's Baramulla, a police official said.

Further details are awaited, he said.

