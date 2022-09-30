Two encounters break out in Shopian, Baramulla in J&K
The encounters began after the security forces launched cordon and search operations in the Chitragam area in south Kashmir's Shopian and in the Yedipora area in north Kashmir's Baramulla.
Published: 30th September 2022 08:35 AM | Last Updated: 30th September 2022 08:35 AM
SRINAGAR: Two encounters broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Friday, police said.
J&K | An encounter underway between terrorist(s) & security forces at the Chitragam area of Shopian: Police— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022
(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/o89MeZmVyV
Further details are awaited, he said.