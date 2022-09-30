U'khand CM Dhami visits slain receptionist's home, assures justice to family

Home Nation

Published: 30th September 2022

In this file photo, Garhwal Sabha and Pahadi Mahaa Sabha members stage a protest over the receptionist's murder case, in Haridwar, on September 24, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday met the parents of the slain receptionist at their Srikot village home in Pauri district and assured justice.

The Uttarakhand chief minister also offered financial assistance to Bhandari's parents.

Dhami said the state government stood with the family, adding that it was committed to ensuring justice for the victim.

The matter will be heard in a fast-track court and her killers would be given the harshest punishment, he said.

The accused have already been arrested and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) P Renuka Devi was set up to probe into the case, Dhami said.

Legal action will also be taken against others involved in the case. No one will be spared, he added.

Local MLA and Cabinet minister Dhan Singh Rawat, Pauri District Magistrate VK Jogdande, and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Yashwant Singh Chauhan accompanied the chief minister on his visit.

The 19-year-old victim worked as a receptionist at a resort in Yamkeshwar of Pauri district.

She was allegedly killed by a BJP leader's son and resort owner Pulkit Arya and his two accomplices near Rishikesh for refusing to provide "special services" to the guests.

The murder sparked massive public outrage in the state with people hitting the streets demanding justice for the victim.

