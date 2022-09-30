Home Nation

Unauthorised construction a perennial problem, satellite mapping & geo-fencing important: SC

It observed geo-fencing is widely used for various purposes including survelliance and monitoring of selected areas.

Published: 30th September 2022

By PTI

NWE DELHI: The Supreme Court said on Friday satellite mapping and geo-fencing are extremely important for monitoring unauthorised constructions which have become a "perennial problem".

The apex court observed the use of modern technology is necessary for detecting encroachment, unauthorised and illegal constructions, and also for the purpose of prompt monitoring them.

While hearing a matter of unauthorised construction in the national capital, a bench of Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka said to detect encroachment of land the preliminary requirement would be to conduct satellite mapping of land.

"The matter has been placed before us as per our direction because the aspect of satellite mapping and geo fencing is extremely important considering that the unauthorized construction is a perennial problem," the bench said.

It observed geo-fencing is widely used for various purposes including survelliance and monitoring of selected areas.

The technology could ideally be used in cases of water bodies, forests and mines which require regular monitoring to prevent encroachment and illegal mining.

"We are of the view that the aforesaid must be implemented at the earliest and the status report in respect of the aforesaid be filed before us by the concerned authorities within four weeks," the bench said and posted the matter for hearing on November 14.

It observed one of the requirements is to obtain high resolution satellite imagery of the area or the alternative is that aerial photograph be taken by drones fitted with high precision cameras.

In August this year, the apex court had voiced concern over unauthorised constructions in the national capital and observed that not a single brick can be laid without the collusion of the local police and municipal authorities.

The top court had then said there should be judicial scrutiny of these matters and that it will constitute a judicial committee of two retired judges to deal with the decisions of the monitoring committee formed to check illegal constructions.

Last month, it had appointed a judicial committee of two retired high court judges.

