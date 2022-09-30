Home Nation

Vyapam case: Five get 7 years RI for irregularities in 2013 cop recruitment test

The Vyapam scam hit the headlines in 2013 after it was revealed several exams conducted by it were rigged in exchange for money.

Published: 30th September 2022 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

BHOPAL: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh has sentenced five persons to seven years rigorous imprisonment in connection with the Vyapam scam.

Special court judge Nitiraj Singh Sisodia on Thursday convicted Kamal Kishore, Amar Singh, Nagendra Singh and Suresh Singh and Ravi Kumar Rajput for their involvement in rigging a 2013 police recruitment test conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Vyavsayik Pareeksha Mandal, known popularly by its acronym 'Vyapam'.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each, public prosecutor Manuji Upadhyay said in a statement, adding that 32 witnesses were examined along with 220 documents and items.

As per the prosecution, Kamal, Amar, Nagendra and Suresh had hired people to write the MP police constable recruitment test in their place on April 7, 2013.

Ravi Rajput wrote the recruitment test for Nagendra, said Upadhyay.

They were convicted under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (impersonation) 420 (cheating), 467 (transfer of valuable security) 468 (forged documents) and 471 (use of forged documents as genuine) as well as provisions of Madhya Pradesh Examination Recognition Act, CBI special prosecutor Satish Dinkar said.

The Vyapam scam hit the headlines in 2013 after it was revealed several exams conducted by it were rigged in exchange for money.

In 2015, the Supreme Court transferred the probe to the CBI.

The name of Vyapam was first changed to MP Professional Examination Board and then, in February this year, to MP Karmachari Chayan Aayog (Staff Selection Board).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vyapam scam CBI court
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp