Fresh violence in Howrah; Month-old plot, says Mamata

In all, 45 people have been arrested. The violence also led to political sparring.

Published: 01st April 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel cordon off an area after clashes between two groups during a Ram Navami procession the previous day, in Howrah district on Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By Pronab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Fresh brick-batting was reported in Howrah’s Shibpur area on Friday, a day after violence and arson broke out there during a Ram Navami procession. At least three police personnel were reported injured in the stoning. 

The situation was brought under control after a police lathi charge. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed and a contingent of the Rapid Action Force was deployed in the area. Concerned over the situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, who had earlier taken up the matter with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. 

In all, 45 people have been arrested. The violence also led to political sparring. Mamata alleged that the route of Thursday’s procession was deliberately changed to target a minority community-dominated pocket. She blamed the violence on the BJP, Bajrang Dal, and other affiliated outfits. Appealing to the people to maintain peace, Mamata said, ‘’The conspiracy behind Thursday’s violence was hatched a month ago. The was no permission to take the procession through the area where the incident took place. The route was changed deliberately. It was part of the conspiracy.”

BJP MLA and leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari went to Shibpur on Friday and submitted a CD to the office of the superintendent of police demanding immediate arrest of the culprits. Adhikari alleged that the police stood as mute spectators when the procession was attacked. 

