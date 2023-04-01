ITBP personnel top the commando competition

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Commando Team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has emerged as the best in the 13th edition of the All India Police Commando Competition (AIPCC) 2023. 24 top commando teams from the Central Armed Police Forces and State Police Forces participated in the challenging competition.

The ITBP in a statement said, “The elite mountain-trained Force has won the competition for the first time. The 11-day competition was inaugurated on March 21, 2023, and terminated on March 31, 2023. Besides the competition trophy, the team ITBP won best in firing and best in strategy.”

The teams of NSG and BSF secured second and third place respectively and Rajasthan Police bagged the first position amongst all State Police Forces. In the stand-alone Sniper Competition, Maharashtra Police was the overall winner, while NSG and Andhra Police were the first and second runner-ups. Constable Tekhewu Lasuh, SSB won the coveted Cheetah Run Trophy as the Best Commando in Obstacle Course.

The prestigious competition is one of the toughest professional competitions amongst the police forces of the nation.

Informing about the culmination the NSG tweeted, "The Completions included the Combat and Reflex Shooting as part of the marksmanship skills. The Commandos displayed their resoluteness and professional acumen by successfully negotiating the obstacle course and neutralising the enemy targets.

“In close-quarter combat where life-threatening situations emerge quickly, Commandos resort to point shooting for neutralising the enemy involving exemplary Skills and Resolve”, said the NSG.

The competition was organized by the elite National Security Guard (NSG) under the overall guidance of the All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB). A Commando can be described as a member of a Uniformed assault unit or team trained for quick and aggressive operations in demanding, threatening situations.

The competition started in the year 2009 with the first edition held in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh and it is regarded as the top professional competition among the police forces of the country.

The 13th AIPCC Closing ceremony at NSG Manesar was graced by Chief Guest Tapan Kumar Deka, Director, Intelligence Bureau and Guests of Honour Dr. S.L Thaosen, DG CRPF and BSF and Anish Dayal Singh, DG ITBP.

