US lawsuit against weed killer may play out in India

Published: 01st April 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Pesticide, farming

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS )

By Jitendra Choubey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A lawsuit filed in the US court against the herbicide 'Paraquat dichloride' may soon play out in India as well. Over 3,000 farmers in the US have filed a lawsuit against Paraquat manufacturer Syngenta and its former distributor Chevron.

They alleged that the pesticide caused Parkinson's disease – a progressing neurological disorder that has no cure. Petitioners also alleged that the companies knew the chemical they used potentially risked the human brain.

Paraquat is used in India too. Experts said they are reminded of the lawsuit against Monsanto’s Glyphosate - a weed killer associated with human cancer.

A US jury made Monsanto pay $289 million to victims in 2018. The Delhi High Court had directed the restricted use of glyphosate. Experts said the Paraquat lawsuit may go towards glyphosate way. Paraquat was termed a ‘quiet revolution’. 

But its health and environmental impact led to the ban on Paraquat use in 50 countries, including the EU, and the UK.  “As per law, Paraquat has been approved for use on 11 crops to control weeds, but it is being illegally used on 23 crops,” said Dr Narsimha Garu, a pesticide policy expert with PAN.

“I foresee another environmental and farmers’ movement against this toxic herbicide,” says Vipin Saini, an independent pesticide consultant.

An email sent to KC Ravi, Chief Sustainability Officer, Syngenta (India) seeking comments remained unanswered till the time of going to press. “If one mistakenly consumes, there is no medicine or treatment for it,” said Rohit Parakh, a natural farming activist.

