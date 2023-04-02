24-year-old woman 'killed' for dowry in Rajasthan's Kota; husband, in-laws booked

By PTI

KOTA: A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband over dowry here, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in the Bombay Yojana area on Saturday night, they said, the deceased has been identified as Laxmi Harijan (24).

On the complaint of the victim's parents, the accused husband, Ajay Harijan, his mother and two sisters have been booked on the charges of dowry death, SHO (Udhyog Nagar) Manoj Singh Sikarwal said The couple got married around four years ago.

Ajay was an alcoholic and used to torture and harass Laxmi for dowry, her parents alleged in the complaint.

On Saturday, the accused thrashed her with sticks and then attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon, the SHO said.

The victim's body bore six injury marks, he said, the body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway and efforts are on to nab the accused people, the SHO said.

