Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah

Published: 02nd April 2023 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

A file Photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HISUA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday tore into the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar for "failing to check" communal violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns and asserted that rioters will be hung upside down if the BJP forms the government in the state in 2025.

Addressing a rally in Hisua in Nawada district, Shah, widely regarded as the BJP's principal strategist, asserted that the people of Bihar have decided to ensure the victory of party candidates in all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections.

"People of the country have decided that Narendra Modi will become the prime minister for the third consecutive term. Once that happens, Nitish Kumar will go back on his promise of handing over the mantle to his deputy Tejashwi Yadav as his dreams of becoming the PM will be shattered," he said.

Shah alleged that Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar have practiced politics of appeasement which has helped terrorism flourish, while Modi has scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The BJP can never join hands with Nitish Kumar, who spreads venom of casteism, and 'Jungle Raj' pioneer Lalu Prasad," Shah said, while reiterating that BJP's doors are always closed for the Bihar CM.

He claimed that Congress, JD(U), RJD, TMC opposed the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, while "one fine morning, Modi laid the foundation of a sky-high temple there".

On the communal violence in the state, he added, "I pray to God that normalcy returns soon.When I spoke to the governor in the morning, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh became angry and asked why I was bothered about Bihar. I am the Union home minister and Bihar's law and order situation is my concern as well."

Sasaram Bihar communal violence Bihar Sharif Amit Shah Nitish Kumar Ram Navami
