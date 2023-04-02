Sai Baba remark row: BJP, Congress join hand to take actions against controversial Bagheshwar Baba

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Congress and BJP have come together to take action against the controversial Dhirendra Shashtri alias Bagheshwar Baba for his controversial remarks against Sai Baba saying 'Sai Baba is not God, but people can call him a saint.'

Senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said that so-called Babalok project themselves as God and cheat the people. He said that Bagheshwar Baba has hurt the sentiments and feelings of devotees of Sai Baba.

“This so-called Baba has no right to make controversial statements and hurt the sentiments of Sai Baba’s devotees. This Baba is spreading social disharmony among the people and disturbing the peace by creating tension between two communities. No one has the right to distort history and thousands of people revere the Sai Baba,” Vike Patil said.

Vikhe Patil demanded action against Bagheshwar Baba so that he will not make such controversial statements in the future.

In Madhya Pradesh, Dhirendra Shashtri, while replying to one of his followers questions whether Sai Baba is God or not?

“Shankaracharya ji of our Dharma has not given Sai Baba the place of a deity. Shankaracharya is the Prime Minister of the Hindu Dharma. Therefore, obeying him is the duty of every Sanatani. Any saint of our Dharma, be it Goswami Tulsidas ji or Surdas ji, is a saint, a great man, a Yug Purush, a Kalpa Purush but not a God,” said Dhirendra Shashtri.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri also said, “People have their faith. We cannot hurt anyone’s faith. Sai Baba can be a saint, a fakir but he cannot be a God. If I say it in this way, people may call it a controversy, but let me tell you, a vulture cannot pretend to be a lion.”

Giving his example, he further said, “If I dress up like Shankaracharya, take the throne, etc., and say that I am Shankaracharya, will I become Shankaracharya? I cannot. God is God and saints are just saints. One should keep it as one believes. But Sai is not God, our Shankaracharya says.” Regarding the worship of Sai Baba according to Vedic customs, he said, “If someone is coming to Vedic Dharma, then Gharwapasi is our campaign, there is no problem.”

NCP leader Rohit Pawar also condemned the statement by Dhirendra Shashtri. He said Kalicharan Maharaj has also hurt the sentiments of the people by praising Mahatma Gandhi’s killer Godse.

“BJP is using these so-called Babas to create communal tension. Gandhi’s thoughts will be remembered and followed from year to year. This will not die. BJP rather than using these so-called Baba, should come out and clear their stand,” Pawar alleged.

Earlier Congress had also demanded action against Dhirendra Shashtri for his controversial statements against Saint Tukaram. Dhirendra Shashtri had said that Saint Tukarama's spouse used to beat him due to his gullible nature.

