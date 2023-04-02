Home Nation

Woman right-wing activist booked for 'hate speech', 50 detained after communal clash in Gujarat's Una

Meanwhile, the police in Vadodara city of the state on Saturday night arrested a right-wing activist Rohan Shah and some others for "hate speech" during a Ram Navami procession in the city on Thursday

Published: 02nd April 2023 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image

By PTI

GIR SOMNATH: Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against a right-wing woman activist for her alleged hate speech and detained more than 50 people on the charge of rioting following a communal clash at Una town in Gujarat's Gir Somnath that left two persons injured, an official said on Sunday.

The communal clash erupted in a sensitive area of Una town on Saturday night with two groups hurling stones at each other amid tension caused by the speech of one Kajal Hindustani at a 'Hindu Sammelan' organised on the occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday, in which she allegedly targeted a minority community.

Una town had been on edge since the alleged hate speech.

With traders keeping markets shut, the police and local leaders had on Saturday called for a peace committee meeting involving representatives of both communities who ensured normalcy.

But hours after the meeting, a clash broke out in the communally sensitive area, police said.

READ | Communal clashes during Ram Navami processions in Aurangabad, Vadodara and Howrah

"We have registered two FIRs. One is against Kajal Hindustani for hate speech, and another against the mob for rioting," Superintendent of Police Sripal Sheshma told reporters.

"We have detained 50 to 60 people and are going through the CCTV footage. We are using local intelligence and questioning the detained persons for further action. The accused will not be spared and strict action will be taken against them," he said.

Police personnel have been deployed in sensitive areas with some of them patrolling and some posted at static points.

All the officers are available on call and all distress calls are being addressed on an immediate basis, he said.

"Two State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) teams have been deployed in Una so far in this case," he said.

The leaders participating in the peace committee meeting reached a resolution, but the message did not reach the young generation and this led to a small incident of stone pelting, police said.

Police carried out combing operations during the night in Una town and seized a number of swords, rods and other such objects from some houses.

Meanwhile, the police in Vadodara city of the state on Saturday night arrested a right-wing activist Rohan Shah and some others for "hate speech" during a Ram Navami procession in the city on Thursday.

The case against them was registered under sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Shah is a local leader of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Vadodara police said they have also arrested one Mohammad Vora for allegedly posting an edited video on Facebook with the intention of spreading communal enmity.

Members of two communities clashed after stones were hurled at two Ram Navami processions in Vadodara on Thursday, with the police registering FIRs and arresting dozens of people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
right-wing woman activist hate speech Communal Clash Una Gujarat Ram Navami
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp