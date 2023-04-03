Home Nation

Disaster scare for Joshimath people as rains lash the region

Local residents said three 'supports', installed to check the level of submergence, have been loosened by the further sinking of the land.

Published: 03rd April 2023 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

A temple that collapsed after the gradual sinking of Joshimath area in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday | PTI

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Incessant rains in the hilly areas over the past two days have increased the threat to the disaster-hit people and their already damaged houses in Joshimath.

Joshimath, which has been facing a natural calamity since the beginning of this year, is again under threat due to rainwater filling inside the cracks. The gap has also increased in the 'measurement marks' installed to assess the land submergence in the Singhdhar area. Though the administration has evacuated all the affected houses located in the red zone, the recent rains have widened cracks in many houses.

Kamal Raturi, a resident of Manohar Bagh, says that the land in Joshimath continues to sink. Raturi says, "In the Singhdhar area where the administration had put up signs for submergence assessment, there has been a 'gap', which clearly shows that land submergence is still going on".

There have been complaints of widening cracks in buildings at Singhdhar, Manohar Bagh, Cantonment Bazar and other places in Joshimath. Local residents said three 'supports', installed to check the level of submergence, have been loosened by the further sinking of the land.

Disaster-affected Devendra Singh, who lives under Hotel Malari-Inn, says, "His house is completely damaged by the disaster. Both hotels have been dismantled at this place, but still, the land-sinking continues under the Malari Inn and Mount View hotel and the cracks in the buildings have increased further".

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kumkum Joshi told TNIE, "15 pre-fabricated huts built in Dhaka in Joshimath are ready, although they do not have water connection yet. The administration will supply water to these huts through tankers. The water line has not yet been built".

SDM Kumkum Joshi further said, "The administration has also made disaster-affected people inspect it for allotment of these huts. Many disaster-affected people have also come to see these huts. However, these huts have not yet been allotted to disaster-affected people."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joshimath Joshimath rains
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp