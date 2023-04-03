Home Nation

Panel quizzes govt as missions seek to reopen tourism offices 

The development has come after some embassies and missions had conveyed their concerns about lack of financial and human resources support to carry out activities for tourism promotion.

Published: 03rd April 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With some of the Indian embassies and missions abroad seeking reopening of overseas tourism offices, the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture has asked the ministry of tourism whether the decision to shut down the dedicated divisions for tourism promotional activities was taken with the consonance of consulates. 

The development has come after some embassies and missions had conveyed their concerns about lack of financial and human resources support to carry out activities for tourism promotion through a dedicated ‘tourism officer’. Following the decision taken to close all overseas tourism offices by the Centre, the responsibility of promoting Indian tourism destinations was entrusted with a ‘tourism officer’, a first or second secretary rank official already serving in the Indian diplomatic office in foreign countries. 

“The committee notes that some missions had requested that the overseas offices may be kept open and the vacant posts filled. The committee wishes to know whether the decision had been taken in consonance with the missions. Since the overseas tourist offices are closed, the onus of promoting Indian tourism is solely on the Indian missions.  The committee, however,  notes that the general feeling of the Indian missions is that the role of tourism promotion has been allocated to them without proper financial and human resource augmentation,” read the report of the Parliamentary Panel presented to the Rajya Sabha on March 24. 

The closure of the overseas tourism offices began in 2018. Subsequently, tourism officers were appointed in 20 countries from where tourist arrival is the highest such as Bangladesh, United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Australia, France, and Germany.  Last seven functional overseas tourism offices in London, Beijing, Singapore, New York, Frankfurt, Dubai and Tokyo were shut on March 31. According to the report, the Indian High Commission in Australia and embassy in Rome recommended reopening of the overseas tourism office. 

The Indian embassy in Paris also requested for continuation and resource amplification instead of closing down the tourism office. Flagging the issues of budgetary allocation and manpower, Indian High Commission in Singapore informed the Panel that the two posts of first (economic) and second secretary (commerce) are lying vacant for more than a year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
overseas tourism offices Indian embassies
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp