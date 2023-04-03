Day BJP gains control of judiciary will be last day of democracy: Uddhav Thackeray in MVA rally

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Uddhav Thackeray said that the day BJP gains control of the judiciary will be the last day of democracy in India.

The former Maharashtra CM was addressing the mega rally of Maha Vikas Aghadi in Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) warned that the day the judiciary goes into the BJP’s hand, that day will be the last day for democracy in India.

Maha Vikas Aghadi’s alliance partners kick-started the campaign Vajramut – united folded single hand against the BJP and its wrong policies. The first joint meeting of alliance partners started from Sambhaji Nagar on Sunday while other rallies took place in Nagpur, Pune, Nasik, and Kolhapur.

MVA has decided to consolidate its different ideological following of voters ahead of the key elections and connect the people by recalling the good work done during the MVA government and pandemic.

Uddhav Thackeray said that BJP and its ministers are continuing to attack the judiciary and they have the plan to usher it into their control by abolishing the current independent Collegium – judge’s appointment system.

“All main pillars of democracy are destroyed by the BJP for power. The last ray of hope is the judiciary. Once this last pillar also goes, then that day will be the last day for democracy in India. In Israel, people are coming out onto the streets to protect the independent judicial system. The Prime Minister of Israel who is a friend of PM Narendra Modi wants everything under his control like Modi, but people are vehemently opposing it and they succeeded. The similar fight we have to show if we want to protect democracy and save the constitution,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

He said PM Narendra Modi is worried about his image and alleges the Opposition is maligning his image. “ PM has an image and the Opposition are without any image? The petty people are making wild allegations against us and trying to malign our image. The PM should ask his people to retrain from attacking Opposition,” Thackeray said.

He said that the modus operandi of the BJP is first level the corruption allegations against the Opposition leaders, trouble and harass them and threaten to put them behind bars.

“Then, later induct the same leaders in BJP. The BJP is now full of such corrupt people. The old and golden leaders like Atal Bihar Vajpayee, LK Advani and Balasaheb Thackeray’s days are gone. So, BJP should change its name from Bharatiya Janata Party to the Corrupt Peoples party. They have no moral authority to use the Bharatiya prefix before its party name,” Thackeray said.

He said BJP snatched his power by toppling his government by using illegal means, then robbed him of his father-founded party and its symbol as well. “They want to rob my father's legacy. If BJP has guts, then BJP and his alliance partners Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena during elections should go to the people and asks the vote in Modi’s name, not Balasaheb Thackeray’s name while he will fight the elections in my father late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray’s name,” Thackeray said.

Uddhav Thackeray said that he has not left the Hindutva and will never do it as well. He said BJP joined hands with a terrorist-affiliated party led by Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu and Kashmir for power, so at that time BJP had left Hindutva.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said that if the BJP has a real love for the VD Savarkar, then rather than Gaurav Yatra, they should award the Bharat Ratna to Savarkar and show their love for him. “But BJP wants to do politics only. When Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Phule and Savitri Bai Phule were insulted by low remarks by former Governor Bhagat Singh Kosyaru, where was BJP at that time? Why did they shut their mouth when our icons were insulted by their own people,” asked Ajit Pawar.

