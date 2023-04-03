Home Nation

This is a fight against 'Mitrkaal' to save democracy: Rahul Gandhi after getting bail

A sessions court on Monday granted bail to Gandhi in the defamation case and will hear the matter on April 13, an official said.

Published: 03rd April 2023 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

RahulGandhi-SuratCourt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters as he leaves from Surat District Court. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SURAT: Soon after a Surat court granted bail to Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case, the Congress leader on Monday said this is a fight against "Mitrkaal" to save democracy and truth is his weapon in this struggle.

Gandhi was convicted by a lower court here and sentenced to prison for two years last month for a speech in which he linked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last name with two fugitive businessmen, remarking how the "thieves" shared the same last name.

Minutes after the hearing on Monday, Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, "This is a fight against 'Mitrkaal' to save democracy. In this struggle, truth is my weapon, and truth is my support!" Gandhi has been taking the 'Mitrakaal' jibe at the central government, accusing it of working to benefit its "crony capitalist friends".

A sessions court on Monday granted bail to Gandhi in the defamation case and will hear the matter on April 13, an official said.

The 52-year-old Congress leader reached Surat this afternoon via a scheduled commercial flight along with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and proceeded to the sessions court to file an appeal against the ruling of the lower court.

The lower court had granted him bail for 30 days to appeal the verdict.

A day later, he was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi bail Rahul Gandhi defamation case Rahul Gandhi disqualification Surat court
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp