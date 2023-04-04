Home Nation

Bhutan King meets PM Modi amid concerns over China's bid to gain influence in kingdom

Bhutan is a strategically important country for India and defence and security ties between the two sides have witnessed significant expansion in the last few years

Published: 04th April 2023 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo | PTI)

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck had interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, amid rising concerns over China’s attempt to gain influence in the kingdom, as well as some controversial statements by Bhutanese PM Lotay Tshering on his country's equation with China.

"The Prime Minister and His Majesty the King of Bhutan had discussions on wide ranging issues, which also included security concerns of both the nations," said Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

India and Bhutan have intertwined national interests and the government of India closely follows issues concerning national interest and takes all measures to safeguard them, Foreign Secretary Kwatra added.

Meanwhile, the King of Bhutan was hosted by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar along with CEOs of leading Indian companies on April 3rd. NSA Ajit Doval too had an interaction with the King and spoke about security issues concerning both nations.

Bhutan is a strategically important country for India and defence and security ties between the two sides have witnessed significant expansion in the last few years.

Strategic ties have been on an upward trajectory in the backdrop of the 73-day face-off between Indian and Chinese troops at the Doklam tri-junction in 2017.

ALSO READ | 'We reject this outright': India slams China’s renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh

The Doklam plateau is considered an important area for India's strategic interests. In the backdrop of the strong bilateral ties between the two nations, the Bhutan PM’s comments did come as a surprise.

The standoff at Doklam tri-junction in 2017 began after China tried to extend a road in an area that Bhutan claimed belonged to it. India had strongly opposed the construction as it would have impacted its overall security interests. The India-China face-off was resolved following several rounds of talks.

"India and Bhutan remain in close touch and coordination relating to our national interests and India has explicitly brought out our position on the demarcation of the (Doklam) trijunction," Kwatra added.

In October 2021, Bhutan and China signed an agreement on a three-step roadmap to expedite negotiations to resolve their boundary dispute.

Bhutan shares an over 400-km-long border with China and the two countries have held over 24 rounds of boundary talks in a bid to resolve the dispute.

In a recent interview to a Belgian newspaper, the Bhutanese Prime Minister had said that China has an equal say in resolving the border dispute in Doklam.

Meanwhile, during the bilateral talks that PM Modi had with the Bhutanese King, the two leaders spoke about the entire gamut of cooperation – this included India supporting Bhutan in their 13th five year plan. Besides, there is collaboration on hydropower projects and a rail project that will connect India and Bhutan. Also, an integrated check post has been set up at the India-Bhutan border.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jigme Khesar Wangchuk Bhutan King Narendra Modi India-Bhutan relations Bhutan
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp