'We reject this outright': India slams China’s renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has rejected China’s attempts at renaming parts of India’s territory in Arunachal Pradesh.

"We have seen such reports. This is not the first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright. Arunachal Pradesh is, has been and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality," said Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

China had created a stir on Monday by issuing a statement that showed 11 renamed places as being in southern Tibet, known as 'Zangnan' in Chinese – thereby implying that Arunachal was a part of China.

The 11 places named include five mountain peaks, two residential areas, two land areas and two rivers. The claimed geographical area has always been controlled and administered by India.

This is the third time that China has highlighted such a list attempting to rename places calling them ‘standardised geographical names’.

In 2017, the Chinese Ministry of Civilian Affairs had brought out a similar list of six places and in 2021 it released a list of 15 places that it renamed.

The latest naming was issued through a notification on April 2 which said that “according to the relevant provisions of the State Council on the management of geographical names, [China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs], together with relevant departments, has standardised some geographical names in southern Tibet. The third batch of supplementary place names for public use in southern Tibet (11 in total) is now officially announced.”

In 2017 and 2021, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had stated that China’s territorial claims in the so-called “Zangnan region” had a “historical and administrative basis”.

It is worth noting that the publication of the first list had come in the same year as the confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops in Doklam, while the second list and the latest one come after the LAC standoff between the Indian Army and PLA forces began in April 2020. Despite several rounds of official talks and military commander-level talks that have led to disengagement in certain sectors after the Galwan killings in 2020, there have been reports of Chinese attempts at transgressing the boundaries.

The April 2nd announcement comes ahead of a visit to India this month by China’s newly appointed Defence Minister General Li Shangfu, who is expected to attend the SCO Defence Ministers' meeting, and a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who will attend the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting in May in Goa.

Our response to media queries regarding the renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh by China:https://t.co/JcMQoaTzK6 pic.twitter.com/CKBzK36H1K — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 4, 2023

NEW DELHI: India has rejected China’s attempts at renaming parts of India’s territory in Arunachal Pradesh. "We have seen such reports. This is not the first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright. Arunachal Pradesh is, has been and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality," said Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs. China had created a stir on Monday by issuing a statement that showed 11 renamed places as being in southern Tibet, known as 'Zangnan' in Chinese – thereby implying that Arunachal was a part of China.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The 11 places named include five mountain peaks, two residential areas, two land areas and two rivers. The claimed geographical area has always been controlled and administered by India. This is the third time that China has highlighted such a list attempting to rename places calling them ‘standardised geographical names’. In 2017, the Chinese Ministry of Civilian Affairs had brought out a similar list of six places and in 2021 it released a list of 15 places that it renamed. The latest naming was issued through a notification on April 2 which said that “according to the relevant provisions of the State Council on the management of geographical names, [China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs], together with relevant departments, has standardised some geographical names in southern Tibet. The third batch of supplementary place names for public use in southern Tibet (11 in total) is now officially announced.” In 2017 and 2021, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had stated that China’s territorial claims in the so-called “Zangnan region” had a “historical and administrative basis”. It is worth noting that the publication of the first list had come in the same year as the confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops in Doklam, while the second list and the latest one come after the LAC standoff between the Indian Army and PLA forces began in April 2020. Despite several rounds of official talks and military commander-level talks that have led to disengagement in certain sectors after the Galwan killings in 2020, there have been reports of Chinese attempts at transgressing the boundaries. The April 2nd announcement comes ahead of a visit to India this month by China’s newly appointed Defence Minister General Li Shangfu, who is expected to attend the SCO Defence Ministers' meeting, and a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who will attend the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting in May in Goa. Our response to media queries regarding the renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh by China:https://t.co/JcMQoaTzK6 pic.twitter.com/CKBzK36H1K — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 4, 2023