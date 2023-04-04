Home Nation

Hall of shame: MHA says 25 of 28 gangsters living abroad from Punjab

Interestingly, 25 of them belong to Punjab while the rest are of Punjabi origin but hail from Rajasthan and Maharashtra.  

Published: 04th April 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has prepared a list of 28 gangsters of Indian origin based in foreign countries who are wanted for cases of terrorism, murder, extortion, kidnapping, etc. Nine of them are currently based in Canada, five in the US and two each in UAE and Malaysia.

Interestingly, 25 of them belong to Punjab while the rest are of Punjabi origin but hail from Rajasthan and Maharashtra.  The number one on the list is Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar who allegedly masterminded the killing of Punjabi pop singer Sidhu Moosewala last year along with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Brar is suspected to be in the US.

He also has links with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa who is accused in the RPG attacks at the intelligence headquarters of Punjab Police at Mohali and at Sarhali Police in Tarn Taran. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a cash reward of Rs 15 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Landa, who is suspected to be in Canada.

Another notorious gangster, Sachin Thapan alias Sachin Bishnoi, also accused in the murder case of Moosewala, is suspected to be in Azerbaijan. He had first fled to Nepal from where he went to Dubai and to Azerbaijan, said sources.

Anmol Bishnoi, also high on the list of the probe agencies, is suspected to be in the US. He was charge-sheeted by the NIA for unleashing terror and carrying out targeted killings of film stars, singers, and well-known social and religious leader. 

Another gangster, Gaurav Patyal alias Lucky Patyal, who is considered the main conspirator in the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera is in Armenia.  

