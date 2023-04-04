Idol vandalised in Jharkhand, net suspended

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Amid growing communal tension after the idol of Lord Hanuman was allegedly vandalised at Patel Chowk in Sahibganj on Monday, internet services have temporarily been suspended for at least 24 hours.

As the news spread, a large number of people gathered in the area and blocked National Highway 80 demanding the arrest of those responsible for it.

An official mass text message received on mobile phones of Sahinganj residents at around 12:30 pm on Monday stated that “as per government instructions, internet services have been stopped in your

area till further notice”.

Deputy Commissioner Ramniwas Yadav confirmed saying ‘the suspension of internet service will reduce the spread of hate messages disturbing the communal harmony of the district”.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure, he added. The idol, which was about one-and-a-half feet high, has been re-established. Earlier on Saturday, six people were injured in a stone-pelting incident during the Ram Navami procession.



