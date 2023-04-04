No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Students of Class 10-12 of all the streams of UP Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) will not be reading history related to Mughal courts, the industrial revolution, Partition of the country, human development, human settlements, reproduction of organisms, environmental issues, solid state, surface chemistry, etc. as the books of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), which as part of their syllabus, have made changes in the content to be taught to the students.

The teachers of UP Board feel that the changes in the syllabus in the science subjects would have an adverse impact on the students preparing for NEET. Commenting on the changes, UPSEB secretary Dibyakant Shukla said that the students of UP Board would read the books of NCERT with the changes from Academic Session 2023-24.

The UP Board had started a gradual transition of syllabus introducing NCERT books from the academic year 2018-19. As per the UPSEB sources, the chapters and topics removed by NCERT from History books under its new rationalised syllabus to be taught in Class 12 from the academic session 2023-24 include Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts (16th and 17th centuries), Colonial cities, urbanisation, town planning and understanding the partition (politics, memory and experiences).

Also, the students of Class 11 would no longer be taught chapters related to Central Islamic lands, confrontation of cultures and the industrial revolution as these chapters have also been removed from the textbook ‘Themes In World History’.

The students of Class 12 would not read US hegemony in world politics and the Cold War Era as part of their Civics syllabus. Similarly, the book — Politics in India since Independence — rise of popular movements’ and era of one-party dominance dealing with the details of the dominance of the Congress, Socialist Party, Communist Party of India, Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Swatantra Party, have been omitted from the textbook of Class 12.

Effective from next academic session

UPSEB Secretary Dibyakant Shukla said students of UP Board would read the books of NCERT with the changes from the academic year 2023-24. The Board had started a gradual transition of syllabus introducing NCERT books from 2018-19.

