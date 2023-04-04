Home Nation

Tariq Mansoor resigns as AMU Vice-Chancellor after being nominated UP MLC

He assumed office as the Vice-Chancellor of AMU on May 17, 2017, for a period of five years.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor.

By PTI

ALIGARH: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor resigned from the post on Tuesday, a day after he was nominated as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.  Mansoor, a top medical professional, has also been a member of the Medical Council of India.

According to a notification issued by Chandrashekhar, Special Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh late on Monday night, Mansoor is among six people nominated by the Governor as MLCs against eight vacancies.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Gulrez will officiate as the Vice-Chancellor till Mansoor's successor is appointed, according to a notification issued by AMU Registrar Mohammad Imran.

In an open letter to university students and staff on Monday, Mansoor said, "As I demit office, this is the last time I address you as the Vice-Chancellor. I had the opportunity of serving the institution for six years during good and challenging times."

He thanked the AMU community for standing by him during this time, especially in facing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mansoor's resignation came weeks before his tenure was to end.

He assumed office as the Vice-Chancellor of AMU on May 17, 2017, for a period of five years.

His term was to end in May 2022, but amid exceptional circumstances prevailing in the wake of the pandemic, the Centre extended his tenure by one year.

(With online desk inputs)

