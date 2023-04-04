UP govt strikes caste balance in nominations to Vidhan Parishad

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government announced the nomination of six persons to the state’s legislative council after the formal approval of Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday evening. The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council is the upper house of the bicameral legislature of Uttar Pradesh.

The state government has tried to strike a 'caste balance' while proposing the names for nomination to the council in the wake of upcoming urban civic polls followed by the big battle of 2024. The seats had been lying vacant since April-May last year.

The list of newly nominated members includes Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor and Saket Mishra, advisor to Purvanchal Vikas Board.

Prof Tariq Mansoor, a top medical professional, has also been a member of the Medical Council of India.

Saket Mishra is the son of former IAS officer Nripendra Mishra, who heads the construction committee of Ayodhya Ram temple trust. Saket is an alumnus of St Stephen’s College, Delhi and IIM-Calcutta. After pursuing a career in investment banking for more than 25 years, he returned to contribute to the state government's schemes on development and poverty alleviation in eastern UP as an advisor to Purvanchal Development Board.

The other four members nominated to the upper house of UP legislature include BJP's former Braj region president Rajnikant Maheswari, BJP's Varanasi district president Hansraj Vishwakarma, Lalji Prasad Nirmal, who heads UP SC/ST Finance and Development Corporation and Ram Surat Rajbhar, an advocate and a BJP functionary from Gorakhpur.

Among the six members, one is a Brahmin (Saket Mishra), a baniya (Rajnikant Maheshwari), two OBCs (Hansraj Vishwakarma and Ram Surat Rajbhar), a Dalit (Lalji Prasad Nirmal), and a Muslim (Prof Tariq Mansoor).

The move to nominate Rajnikant Maheshwari is seen as a bid to consolidate the Vaishya (trader) community which has been a traditional core voter base of the BJP.

Hansraj Vishwakarma has been a two-time BJP district president of Varanasi, the parliamentary seat of PM Narendra Modi.

Vishwakarma had been close to BJP stalwart and former UP CM Kalyan Singh.

Similarly, Ram Surat Rajbhar's nomination underlines the BJP's attempt to reach out to the Rajbhar community which happens to be a significant electoral bloc in eastern UP.

Lalji Prasad Nirmal, a Dalit, was formerly the chairperson of Ambedkar Mahasabha. He became close to the BJP after the saffron party stormed to power with a stunning majority in 2017.

