Home Nation

UP govt strikes caste balance in nominations to Vidhan Parishad

The list of newly nominated members includes Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor and Saket Mishra, advisor to Purvanchal Vikas Board.

Published: 04th April 2023 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow. (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government announced the nomination of six persons to the state’s legislative council after the formal approval of Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday evening. The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council is the upper house of the bicameral legislature of Uttar Pradesh.

The state government has tried to strike a 'caste balance' while proposing the names for nomination to the council in the wake of upcoming urban civic polls followed by the big battle of 2024. The seats had been lying vacant since April-May last year.

The list of newly nominated members includes Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor and Saket Mishra, advisor to Purvanchal Vikas Board.

Prof Tariq Mansoor, a top medical professional, has also been a member of the Medical Council of India.

Saket Mishra is the son of former IAS officer Nripendra Mishra, who heads the construction committee of Ayodhya Ram temple trust. Saket is an alumnus of St Stephen’s College, Delhi and IIM-Calcutta. After pursuing a career in investment banking for more than 25 years, he returned to contribute to the state government's schemes on development and poverty alleviation in eastern UP as an advisor to Purvanchal Development Board.

The other four members nominated to the upper house of UP legislature include BJP's former Braj region president Rajnikant Maheswari, BJP's Varanasi district president Hansraj Vishwakarma, Lalji Prasad Nirmal, who heads UP SC/ST Finance and Development Corporation and Ram Surat Rajbhar, an advocate and a BJP functionary from Gorakhpur.

Among the six members, one is a Brahmin (Saket Mishra), a baniya (Rajnikant Maheshwari), two OBCs (Hansraj Vishwakarma and Ram Surat Rajbhar), a Dalit (Lalji Prasad Nirmal), and a Muslim (Prof Tariq Mansoor).

The move to nominate Rajnikant Maheshwari is seen as a bid to consolidate the Vaishya (trader) community which has been a traditional core voter base of the BJP.

Hansraj Vishwakarma has been a two-time BJP district president of Varanasi, the parliamentary seat of PM Narendra Modi.

Vishwakarma had been close to BJP stalwart and former UP CM Kalyan Singh.

Similarly, Ram Surat Rajbhar's nomination underlines the BJP's attempt to reach out to the Rajbhar community which happens to be a significant electoral bloc in eastern UP.

Lalji Prasad Nirmal, a Dalit, was formerly the chairperson of Ambedkar Mahasabha. He became close to the BJP after the saffron party stormed to power with a stunning majority in 2017. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council UP Vidhan Parishad Tariq Mansoor Saket Mishra
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp