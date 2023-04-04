Three workers die of asphyxiation while cleaning septic tank in Gujarat

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Three sanitation workers died from asphyxiation on Tuesday while cleaning an underground septic tank near a residential building in Dahej, Bharuch district of Gujarat, according to police. This is the third incident reported in 15 days on death of workers in a similar manner.

Three workers named Gulsinh Virsinh Muniya (30), Paresh Katara (31), and Anif Jalubhai Parmar (24) arrived in Dahej to clean the underground drains. However, due to the noxious gas inside, they began to suffocate and cried for help. Two workers who were standing outside Bhavesh Katara and Jignesh Parmar heard their cries and tried to help them. But they couldn't climb down the tank because of suffocation. They sent an SOS to the fire and rescue services personnel. The rescue personnel pulled out the three workers and rushed them to a hospital. However, the doctors at the hospital declared them brought dead.

According to a bystander, The workers entered the septic tank by holding each other's hands and not wearing any safety equipment. The workers died on the spot due to the high concentration of noxious gases and chemicals.

Twelve days before, a worker Mehul Mesda and a contractor Afzalbhai Fufar died of asphyxiation while cleaning a subterranean sewer in Rajkot. In another incident, a house owner and a tenant who went to clean a sewer in Umargam, Valsad district, died four days ago.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanuben Babariya recently informed the Legislative Assembly that “Seven sanitation workers lost their lives while cleaning sewers between February 1, 2021, and January 31, 2022, while four sanitation workers lost their lives between February 1, 2022, and January 31, 2023.”

