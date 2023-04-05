Jalandhar bypoll: Christians set to float political party in Punjab, likely to impact SC seats 

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: For the first time in Punjab, a Christian political party will soon be seeking to challenge the established parties of the state by the 2024 parliamentary elections. Its immediate echo could as well be in evidence in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll on May 10.

As per the last census, Christians account for a little more than 1 per cent of the population of Punjab, but a major portion coming from the lower strata has either converted to Christianity or are its various sections.

Most Scheduled Castes in the state have already changed their faith to Christianity not on paper but in their heart. They are staunch followers of the churches, particularly ministry churches, and are said to be a part of Pentecostalism. In terms of the SC population, Punjab has 32 per cent of them, which is the highest in any state in the country.

As per the previous census data, Sikhs make up about 58 per cent of the population, Hindus 38 per cent, and Muslims 2 per cent.

The United Punjab Party (UPP) was announced on Monday by 35 Coastal Christian Community Management Committees, a panel of around 1,000 religious leaders in village Khojewala of Kapurthala, surprising all main political parties – the AAP, SAD, Congress, and the BJP. Talking to this daily, Albert Dua, president of the UPP, said: “We don’t want freebies. but facilities from which we have been deprived.’’

He said the party has applied for registration with the authorities and plans to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from all 13 parliamentary constituencies of the state. “As far as the Jalandhar by-poll is concerned for the next month, if we find a capable candidate, then we will support him as an independent candidate.

‘We want facilities we’ve been deprived of’

Albert Dua, president of the UPP, said: “We don’t want freebies. We want the facilities from which we have been deprived.’’ He said the party has applied for registration with the authorities and plans to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

CHANDIGARH: For the first time in Punjab, a Christian political party will soon be seeking to challenge the established parties of the state by the 2024 parliamentary elections. Its immediate echo could as well be in evidence in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll on May 10. As per the last census, Christians account for a little more than 1 per cent of the population of Punjab, but a major portion coming from the lower strata has either converted to Christianity or are its various sections. Most Scheduled Castes in the state have already changed their faith to Christianity not on paper but in their heart. They are staunch followers of the churches, particularly ministry churches, and are said to be a part of Pentecostalism. In terms of the SC population, Punjab has 32 per cent of them, which is the highest in any state in the country.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per the previous census data, Sikhs make up about 58 per cent of the population, Hindus 38 per cent, and Muslims 2 per cent. The United Punjab Party (UPP) was announced on Monday by 35 Coastal Christian Community Management Committees, a panel of around 1,000 religious leaders in village Khojewala of Kapurthala, surprising all main political parties – the AAP, SAD, Congress, and the BJP. Talking to this daily, Albert Dua, president of the UPP, said: “We don’t want freebies. but facilities from which we have been deprived.’’ He said the party has applied for registration with the authorities and plans to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from all 13 parliamentary constituencies of the state. “As far as the Jalandhar by-poll is concerned for the next month, if we find a capable candidate, then we will support him as an independent candidate. ‘We want facilities we’ve been deprived of’ Albert Dua, president of the UPP, said: “We don’t want freebies. We want the facilities from which we have been deprived.’’ He said the party has applied for registration with the authorities and plans to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.