Maharashtra sees 200 per cent jump in COVID-19 cases, 11 dead

Maharashtra, which is the worst affected, reported 11 Covid deaths in the last seven days.

Published: 05th April 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, COVID TEST

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India reported over 3,000 new Covid-19 cases, with Maharashtra witnessing a nearly 200 per cent jump in cases on Tuesday. The state, which first reported the new Covid-19 sub-variant XBB.1.16 that has triggered the current surge in India, reported 711 new cases compared to 248 on Monday. The state also reported four Covid-19 deaths.

Maharashtra, which is the worst affected, reported 11 Covid deaths in the last seven days. According to Union Health Minister, India reported 3,038 Covid-19 cases, while the active cases increased to 21,179.  The death toll in India has climbed to 5,30,901, with nine deaths recorded in 24 hours.

The deaths were reported from Delhi and Punjab – two each, followed by one from J&K, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand. Delhi on Tuesday registered 521 Covid-19 cases, with the positivity rate at 15.64 per cent.

The national capital also reported one death. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, and former CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje have tested positive. 

