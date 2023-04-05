Home Nation

NCP, Congress agree to disagree on Savarkar and PM Modi’s education

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP has quietly and cleverly drifted apart from the Congress on the VD Savarkar issue.

Published: 05th April 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

A collage of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and NCP leader Ajit Pawar (R). (File Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Sharad Pawar-led NCP has quietly and cleverly drifted apart from the Congress on the VD Savarkar issue. The NCP is demanding the highest award of Bharat Ratna to VD Savarkar for his contributions to the freedom struggle. On Monday, Ajit Pawar said the academic degree of PM Narendra Modi was not the important issue, but “the rise in gas prices and unemployment are.”

Earlier on Monday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted, “Some people are calling Hon. The PM‘s degree is fake. I sincerely believe that the Degree in #EntirePoliticalScience is historical & revolutionary! Hence it should be displayed at the grand entrance of our new Parliament building, so that people stop raising doubts about it!” Reacting to it, Ajit Pawar said that Narendra Modi has been the Prime minister of India for the last nine years. So what is the point of raising his degree issue now?”

ALSO READ | NCP differs from ally Congress, demands Bharat Ratna to Savarkar

Ajit Pawar said the BJP is in power in central and state government, “so they should confer the Bharat Ratna to Savarkar.”

He said Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena started the Savarkar Gaurav Yatra in Maharashtra. “BJP is in power in Maharashtra and at the Centre, then, which auspicious day are they waiting to confer Bharat Ratna to Savakrar? There are many national icons and great people who have not been conferred with Bharat Ratna. Savarkar is one of them. BJP is doing politics in Savarkar’s name,” said Pawar.

He said earlier former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Savitri Bai Phule and Mahatma Phule with his controversial remarks. At that time, BJP kept its mouth shut. “It shows that the BJP wants to do the convenience of politics. The talkative leaders of the BJP made controversial statements against our national icons. That time BJP neither stopped them nor condemned their remarks,” Ajit Pawar said.

Earlier Maha Vikas Aghadi’s alliance partner Shiv Sena had also demanded Bharat Ratna for Savakar and made such a proposal when Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister. But Congress has a different stand over Savarkar. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the MVA was formed on common minimum agendas and Savarkar was not a part of it. He said it is an open fact that Shiv Sena and Congress have different stands when it comes to him. “When all freedom fighters were fighting for the country, Savarkar filed the mercy petitions. Besides, he has also written objectionable stuff against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son,” Patole said.

READ MORE:

War of words between Uddhav and Fadnavis; Deputy CM hits back at 'useless' jibe

Uddhav dares PM Modi, BJP to fulfil Savarkar's dream of 'Akhand Bharat' at MVA rally

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress NCP VD Savarkar Narendra Modi Rahul gandhi
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp