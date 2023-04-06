'Ammi'& 'Abbu': Uttarakhand man irked by what son has learnt in Class II, wants English book banned

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The parents of a Class 2 ICSC student in Uttarakhand were shocked as their child addressed them as ‘Ammi’ and ‘Abbu'.

The child is said to have learnt the word from his English textbook.

Manish Mittal, the father went to the District Magistrate to register a complaint.

Mittal urged the District Magistrate to remove the text or replace it with the English equivalents 'Mother' and 'father'.

“English is part of schools’ curriculum and such misguided practices must be stopped. This is a serious matter and a severe attack on our faith and religious beliefs,” he added.

Mittal further urged the District Magistrate to take prompt action to prevent “such anti-religious activities”. He requested the authorities to impose a ban on the book in the district.

the child studying in 2nd Class called his parents Ammi-Abbu



Manish Mittal the father of the child took it serious & has filed a complaint with DM



Actually child learnt it from his English Book Poem 'too Big too Small'



But the religious sentiments of Manish got hurt… pic.twitter.com/rAfopZOt5Z — زماں (@Delhiite_) April 5, 2023

After receiving the complaint, District Magistrate Sonika handed over the investigation to the Chief Education Officer.

Chief Education Officer Pradeep Kumar, citing facts found in the preliminary investigation, said that he had read the text of the book. In this, the character Aamir is speaking to his Ammi-Abbu.

Kumar added, "As soon as I came to know about the matter, I read the controversial text. On Wednesday, people of Hindu Vahini also arrived with a complaint. The 'words' of the book will also be discussed with the ICSC board. We will also call the principals of some schools and hold a meeting".

DEHRADUN: The parents of a Class 2 ICSC student in Uttarakhand were shocked as their child addressed them as ‘Ammi’ and ‘Abbu'. The child is said to have learnt the word from his English textbook. Manish Mittal, the father went to the District Magistrate to register a complaint. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mittal urged the District Magistrate to remove the text or replace it with the English equivalents 'Mother' and 'father'. “English is part of schools’ curriculum and such misguided practices must be stopped. This is a serious matter and a severe attack on our faith and religious beliefs,” he added. Mittal further urged the District Magistrate to take prompt action to prevent “such anti-religious activities”. He requested the authorities to impose a ban on the book in the district. the child studying in 2nd Class called his parents Ammi-Abbu Manish Mittal the father of the child took it serious & has filed a complaint with DM Actually child learnt it from his English Book Poem 'too Big too Small' But the religious sentiments of Manish got hurt… pic.twitter.com/rAfopZOt5Z — زماں (@Delhiite_) April 5, 2023 After receiving the complaint, District Magistrate Sonika handed over the investigation to the Chief Education Officer. Chief Education Officer Pradeep Kumar, citing facts found in the preliminary investigation, said that he had read the text of the book. In this, the character Aamir is speaking to his Ammi-Abbu. Kumar added, "As soon as I came to know about the matter, I read the controversial text. On Wednesday, people of Hindu Vahini also arrived with a complaint. The 'words' of the book will also be discussed with the ICSC board. We will also call the principals of some schools and hold a meeting".