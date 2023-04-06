BJP MLA marshalled out of Bihar House

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Even as normalcy started returning to the riot-torn Biharsharif and Sasaram in Bihar, politics over the communal violence in the state continues unabated.

The political heat also spilled over to the state assembly as BJP MLA Jivesh Mishra was marshalled out from the House as he created a ruckus in support for his demand for an explanation from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over communal flare-ups in Biharsharif and Sasaram.

Mishra said he was demanding a statement from the chief minister on communal violence in Sasaram and Biharsharif but instead of him, the in charge of the state home department Bijendra Prasad Yadav wanted to do it. He also alleged that the speaker in a one-sided decision marshalled him out of the House.

On the other hand, Nitish claimed that some people tried to create communal disturbance in Biharsharif and Sasaram deliberately and said that all those involved behind it would be exposed soon.

PATNA: Even as normalcy started returning to the riot-torn Biharsharif and Sasaram in Bihar, politics over the communal violence in the state continues unabated. The political heat also spilled over to the state assembly as BJP MLA Jivesh Mishra was marshalled out from the House as he created a ruckus in support for his demand for an explanation from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over communal flare-ups in Biharsharif and Sasaram. Mishra said he was demanding a statement from the chief minister on communal violence in Sasaram and Biharsharif but instead of him, the in charge of the state home department Bijendra Prasad Yadav wanted to do it. He also alleged that the speaker in a one-sided decision marshalled him out of the House.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On the other hand, Nitish claimed that some people tried to create communal disturbance in Biharsharif and Sasaram deliberately and said that all those involved behind it would be exposed soon.